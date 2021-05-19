Here's Why Marisa Tomei Has Never Been Married

In 2018, Blumhouse took us back to the early days of The Purge with The First Purge, a prequel that depicted the origins of the annual lawless evening and how an experiment in Staten Island resulted in the most ruthless and deadly night of the year. While the horror movie received a mixed reception from critics and audiences alike, it didn't have any trouble scaring up an audience. To date, it remains the highest-grossing installment in the franchise, grossing nearly $140 million worldwide. It's certainly not the last we'll see of The Purge, as The Forever Purge is slated to come out on July 9, 2021.