Flash Flood Watch issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Victoria; Webb FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Much of South Texas, including the following areas, Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Coastal Refugio, Coastal San Patricio, Duval, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland Refugio, Inland San Patricio, Jim Wells, Kleberg Islands, La Salle, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces Islands, Victoria, and Webb. * Until 1 PM CDT Thursday. * Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight and Thursday. Although rainfall amounts should be light during this time, any additional rain will exacerbate flooding issues. * Streams and creeks could quickly rise out of their banks. Rivers may rise out of their banks. Low lying areas and places prone to flooding are likely to flood.