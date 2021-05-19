The Film Stage Show Ep. 429 – Oxygen (with April Wolfe)

This article discusses the ending of the Netflix film Oxygen (2021), so it will contain major spoilers. First and foremost, Elizabeth Hansen is a woman trapped in a cryogenic chamber. That’s the entirety of her identity through the first 30 minutes of Aja’s thriller. Over time, with the help of a mysterious woman and an AI assistant, she learns that she was a scientist focused on the mutation and cloning of rats. She was a mother and was married to a man named Léo. From the snapshots of her memories, her research garnered her acclaim within the medical community, though it led to nightmares and ethical dilemmas. Each time she jabs her fingers into her wounds in the chamber, her old life floods back into her consciousness, giving her glimpses of who she was before being this prisoner.