Iowa Crime & Safety

One Person Severely Injured in Cerro Gordo County Wreck

By markp
kchanews.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person suffered severe injuries when his disabled vehicle was struck by another passing vehicle in north Iowa Tuesday night. According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the disabled vehicle was stopped in the roadway near the intersection of 160th Street and Balsam Avenue north of Meservey about 9:45p.m. 38-year-old German Cabrera of Meservey was entering the driver’s seat when his vehicle was hit by a vehicle driven by 64-year-old Zelene Schilling, also of Meservey.

