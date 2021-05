‘The Circle’ is a unique and interesting reality TV show that asks the biggest question of whether one can win the prize as themselves or do they have to impersonate someone else to lay their hands on the reward. Each contestant is kept separated in their own apartments, and no one is allowed to communicate outside of the “the circle,” which is an app that lets the contestants send text messages. With the identities anonymous, anyone can impersonate someone else or trick another contestant in order to get them out of the race.