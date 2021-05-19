newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Republicans are likely to kill the Jan. 6 commission. But we have other options.

By Columnist
Washington Post
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has come out against the commission to examine the Jan. 6 insurrection, it’s looking increasingly like Republicans will kill it. This is especially likely given that Donald Trump has commanded them to end this entire discussion “immediately.”. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)...

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Republicans#Democrats#Senate#Gop#The Kerner Commission#Kerner Type Commission#The Warren Commission#The Justice Department#Congressional Procedure#R Ky#D Calif#House Speaker#Court#Criminal Charges#President Kennedy#R Calif#Concessions#Inquiry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsThe Spokesman-Review

Carl P. Leubsdorf: Why we don’t yet have a Jan. 6 commission

One of the greatest failings of Congress is its inability to confront the institutional challenges affecting the country’s political system in general – and itself in particular. Internal congressional procedures, despite periodic reform attempts, remain cumbersome and inefficient, subject to manipulation by the whims of each successive majority. For the...
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

House GOP Members Want Answers on January 6 Probe

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Representatives Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) asked for information about the Justice Department’s abusive investigation into January 6. “Those that damaged property and assaulted police officers on January 6th should rightfully face justice,” the pair wrote in a letter sent...
Congress & CourtsKeene Sentinel

Jan. 6 commission gains steam with House deal

WASHINGTON — The top members from each party on the House Homeland Security Committee announced they reached a deal Friday on legislation that would create a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and ranking member John Katko, R-N.Y., said the...
Arizona GovernmentWashington Post

As Arizona Republicans erupt over Trump’s lies, a big truth is exposed

In recent days, Republicans have begun offering a comical new line of spin: The very idea that Republicans remain committed to Donald Trump’s lie that his 2020 loss was illegitimate is just your imagination. Republicans do accept that President Biden was legitimately elected, say these Republicans. Good news, Republicans! If...
Presidential ElectionIJR

Poll: 80 Percent of Republicans Who Have Heard of Cheney’s Removal Agree With It

The majority of Republicans who have heard of Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) removal from her leadership position agree it should have happened. According to a CBS News poll, 80% of Republicans who knew about the vote to oust Cheney agree with the decision. They feel Cheney was “off-message, unsupportive of Mr. Trump, and that she’s wrong about the 2020 presidential election,” as CBS News reports.
Congress & CourtsIJR

Lawmakers Strike Deal on Bipartisan Jan. 6 Commission

Members of the House Homeland Security Committee reached a bipartisan agreement to form a commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. “It is imperative that we seek the truth of what happened on January 6 with an independent, bipartisan 9/11-type Commission to examine and report upon the facts, causes and security relating to the terrorist mob attack,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: McCarthy has another Trump problem on his hands

FLY-PARTISAN — Presidents come and go, but flies remain at the White House — like, lots of them — and they’ve become a point of agreement between a Trump official and a Biden official who don’t have much else in common. JARED KUSHNER recently called Biden senior adviser CEDRIC RICHMOND to offer any help he could provide in the new job, but the conversation soon turned to the critters, a source familiar with the chat told us. (The flies have persisted going back at least to the Obama White House; some staffers in Trump’s West Wing used bug zappers.)
Congress & CourtsVanity Fair

The Jan. 6 Commission Is Moving Forward as Republicans Try Rewriting History

Months after Donald Trump incited a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers appear poised to move forward with a commission to investigate the incident. Democrat Bennie Thompson, chair of the Homeland Security Committee in the House, announced on Friday that he and John Katko, the panel’s top Republican, had reached a “bipartisan agreement” for a January 6 Commission, similar to the one established twenty years ago to investigate the September 11 terrorist attacks. Democrats hailed the agreement, which could make it to the House floor next week, as a major step toward accountability for the insurrection and toward preventing similar violence in the future. “Inaction—or just moving on—is simply not an option,” Thompson said in a statement, nodding at the insistence by a number of high profile Republicans that the incident is old news. “The creation of this commission is our way of taking responsibility for protecting the U.S. Capitol.”
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

GOP Group Names And Shames Republican Lawmakers Who ‘Summoned The Mob'

A conservative group is calling for a bipartisan commission to hold to account the GOP lawmakers who “summoned the mob” ahead of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot. The Republican Accountability Project’s new online spot begins with footage of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) acknowledging there “is real concern among a number of members of my own party” about such an investigation.
Congress & Courtsthewellnews.com

House Reaches Bipartisan Agreement on Jan. 6 Commission

WASHINGTON – A House panel reached a bipartisan agreement Friday on legislation that will establish a 9/11-style commission to review events surrounding the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. The deal reached by the House Homeland Security Committee means a vote on the Jan. 6 Commission can go ahead...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The US Sun

Call for Pelosi to be investigated over Capitol riot as Speaker also slammed for keeping mask mandate in House chamber

CONTROVERSIAL Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be investigated in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol and delayed requests for National Guard assistance. Greene's tweet comes as Pelosi has received criticism for maintaining the House rules requiring masks in the House chamber, despite...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

There are no Marjorie Taylor Greenes in the Democratic Party

Republicans like to deflect attention from their alarming turn toward the hard right by accusing Democrats of being the real extremists — the party of “the Green New Deal, court packing and defund[ing] the police,” in the words of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. This is a grossly deceptive framing insofar as none of these policy items has actually been endorsed by Democratic leaders.