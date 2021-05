The Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce IVCC) is hosting its annual community wide yard sale on Saturday, May 15, beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing throughout the day. Maps are available at the Indian Valley Chamber of Commerce office at 408 Main St. in downtown Greenville. A sandwich board will be visible to direct people to the chamber office where members will be handing out maps and bottles of water to treasure seekers. Several businesses will have maps available as well.