See the Spot-On First Photo From Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace
Watch: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell royal exit is getting the Lifetime treatment. After the network chronicled the meeting and marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the next big chapter in the couple's story—stepping down as official working members of the royal family—is heading to the small screen. But, while Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is not yet ready for a viewing party, Lifetime gave fans a first look at the upcoming TV movie on Wednesday, May 19.www.eonline.com