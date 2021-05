Retailers are rethinking some of their COVID-19 policies after federal health officials recently eased their guidelines surrounding the use of face masks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated people will no longer need to wear face masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. (The public health agency defines “fully vaccinated” as those who have allowed two weeks to pass since receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.) In response, a number of companies have shared with FN plans to either keep certain safety protocols in place or adjust them in accordance with the new guidance.