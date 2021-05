Whirlpool has announced a commitment to reach a net zero emissions target at its plants and other operations by 2030. The company says the commitment will cover more than 30 of its manufacturing sites and large distribution centers around the world, spanning all direct and power-related emissions. Whirlpool says it’s also committed to a 20% reduction in emissions linked to the use of its products around the world by 2030, compared to 2016 levels. The target has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, and builds on the company’s goal of a 60% reduction in emissions across all scopes since 2005. Whirlpool CEO Mark Bitzer says the company “has a longstanding commitment to sustainability,” and its “net zero commitment is an important milestone in our ongoing effort to improve life at home by protecting our planet and communities.”