Michigan football is still learning a new defensive scheme. Yet coach Jim Harbaugh seems to believe good things are ahead for the unit, which struggled in 2020. “We’ve got a defense that is sound and good,” Harbaugh said on the "In the Trenches" podcast with Jon Jansen. “They’re fitting the players to the scheme and how their talents are going to be used. And I see good players. I think it’s a process, it’s a daily thing, but I see us being pretty darn good on defense."