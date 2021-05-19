Face off: House GOP chafes as fines mount for violating mask rule during floor votes
Congress’ doctor says continued mandates that masks be worn on the House floor and in committee rooms can be enforced, as fines grow for members breaking the rules. “The mask requirement for the Hall of the House is entirely consistent with Centers for Disease Control prevailing mask guidance as reviewed and endorsed by an expert CDC panel,” Attending Physician Brian P. Monahan said in an updated 20-page document on pandemic health guidance.www.rollcall.com