"I didn't film that!" Another webcam horror! (Yet) Another Distribution Company (that's their name) has released an official trailer for an indie horror film called Untitled Horror Movie - yep, that's the real title for this, too. Also can be abbreviated as UHM. A supernatural comedy about making a horror movie. When six actors learn their TV show is about to be canceled, they decide to make their own film, unintentionally summoning a spirit with an affinity for violence. Untitled Horror Movie is another follow-up in the make-a-horror-film-over-Zoom craze (see: Host), at first mocking it, then becoming seriously scary as well. Or so it seems. The big ensemble cast features: Luke Baines, Darren Barnet, Tim Granaderos, Claire Holt, Katherine McNamara, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kal Penn, Aisha Tyler, Kevin Daniels, Lesly Kahn and Sohm Kapila. It looks much funnier than it does scary, for better or worse. Check it out below.