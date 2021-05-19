newsbreak-logo
WCTE CEO Becky Magura Named A Professional Of The Year By PBS

By Benjamin Armstrong
newstalk941.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWCTE CEO Becky Magura has been named a recipient of PBS’s Development Professional of the Year Award. Magura has served as an member of the WCTE team for over 39 years and became station CEO in 2006. Since then, Magura has played an important role in fundraising. She launched a...

newstalk941.com
