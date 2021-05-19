Caretaker Accidentally Shoots Man With Developmental Disabilities Inside Home, Police Say
A caretaker accidentally shot a man with developmental disabilities while unloading his gun inside a Montgomery County group home, police said. Kashaan Moses, 25, a former employee with the Jewish Education Vocation (JEVS), which provides care for people with special needs and disabilities, told police he recently purchased a firearm earlier this year after losing friends to gun violence in Philadelphia.www.nbcphiladelphia.com