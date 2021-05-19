Biden delivers commencement speech at Coast Guard Academy in New London, praises graduating class

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By Sanchali Singh

(NEW LONDON, Conn.) President Joe Biden visited New London on Wednesday to speak during a commencement address at the Coast Guard Academy and praised the graduating class as the “most progressive, the most well-educated, the least prejudiced generation in American history,” New York Daily News reported.

With a strong spring sun beating down on him, Biden told graduates that they have been prepared for future challenges like no other class.

“There can be no doubt the class of 2021 is ready for whatever mission you are given,” the president said at the campus overlooking the Long Island Sound.

“We need you badly, that's not hyperbole. The country needs you badly.”

Biden also praised the class for completing college during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting how the Coast Guard stepped up to help in the early days of the pandemic and evacuated coronavirus-stricken passengers from cruise ships.

New York Daily News reported that Coast Guard members had to adapt to not seeing each other in person or forgo activities that couldn’t be replicated online, like rigging a boat or learning to ride out a storm.

“Most importantly, you had each other’s back. That’s something you learn early at the Coast Guard Academy,” Biden said. “The pandemic didn’t change that. It made it more important.”

Biden highlighted how graduates embraced racial and gender diversity and cited how the academy held discussion groups about the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, adding that graduates should strive to build a military that welcomes people of all backgrounds and genders.

“The leaders of our armed forces should look like America,” Biden said. “Each of you will be asked to lead peeps who come from different backgrounds. You have learned that our diversity is one of the most valuable assets we have.”