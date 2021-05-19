newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Cape Lookout trying to identify 'mysterious mass' found on beach

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WxpoT_0a4qxJau00

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. - If you've been to Cape Lookout recently, you may be wondering what a mysterious object found on the beach is. Cape Lookout National Seashore is wondering, too.

The park posted on Facebook about a "mysterious mass" that was found on the beach a few months ago.

While park officials think it may be "something like the egg sacks of a squid," they say they're not totally sure and are asking the public to help identify it.

The object is described as "a mass of finger-shaped clear sacks holding white eggs."

A number of commenters seem to agree that it is a mass of eggs, with one saying it belongs to an inshore squid family Loliginidae.

Do you know what it may be?

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Squid#Cape Lookout#Park Officials#White Eggs#N C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
Related
Traveltheculturetrip.com

The Best Beach Hotels in Cape May

Where better to go for a beachside escape than the USA’s oldest seaside resort town, Cape May, in New Jersey? This hotspot first became popular in the 18th century. These days, family-friendly beaches run parallel to boutique shops, with plenty of outdoor activities for couples, families and even dogs. Whether you’re going from the spa to the surf, or from the golf course to a ghost tour, Cape May can fill a schedule with ease. With the charm of centuries past and filled with luxury amenities, these beach hotels in Cape May won’t disappoint – bookable with Culture Trip.
PetsPosted by
UPI News

Giant water monitor lizard surprises beach visitors in Thailand

April 20 (UPI) -- Swimmers at a Thailand beach were shocked when a 5-foot water monitor lizard emerged from the woods and took a swim alongside some humans. Nam Sudarat, a visitor to the beach on the island of Ko Hong, captured video as the monitor lizard swam just feet away from human swimmers.
Virginia Lifestylenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Crime & SafetyPeople

Mystery Surrounds Slaying of 'Loving and Selfless' S.C. Hairstylist Found Dead in Woods

A South Carolina hair dresser described as "loving and selfless" was found dead in a wooded area last week, and the case is being investigated as a homicide. "She always had love for everybody else and never asked for anything for herself," Allyson Stewart told WPDE about her 50-year-old colleague Mary Brown. "We always had a good time. No matter what was going on. We got to work, we were always laughing."
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

The weird creatures washing up on US beaches this year

The ocean is as mysterious as it is deep. And in the bottom reaches of its waters lurk some strange, sometimes frightening, and ultimately fascinating creatures.Over the past few months, a number of flamboyant fish have washed ashore on US beaches, piquing the curiosity of locals and taking a star turn on social media.Here are some of the weirdest creatures to wash up on shore so far this year.Football fishThis rare fish was found on California beach on 8 May, and social media users were quick to point that this species was best known for its role in 2003’s Pixar...
AnimalsPosted by
97 Rock

VIDEO: Yellowstone Tourist Captures Grizzly Bear Traffic Jam

A recent video shared to YouTube by a couple of tourists at Yellowstone National Park shows something of a rare occurrence. Frightened Grizzly Bears running for their lives. Tourist videos taken at Yellowstone National Park are shared dozens if times throughout a typical year to sites such as YouTube. Unfortunately, the majority of them show just how ignorant people are when they come into close contact with wild animals. A video I recently came across shows a pair of tourists actually using their heads when they get within about 50 yards to two fleeing Grizzly Bears.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Incredible moment HUNDREDS of dolphins gather to devour shoal of fish... and are gatecrashed by humpback whales in front of stunned fishermen

Two brothers were left gobsmacked after seeing hundreds of dolphins forming a superpod to devour a shoal of fish before being gatecrashed by three whales. Kade Tame, 26, and brother Devon, 28, from Cape Town, South Africa, were fishing just off Fish Hoek in False Bay when they saw the blue sea in the distance unexpectedly turn into a choppy white froth.
AnimalsThe Hill

Extremely rare animal caught and photographed by fisherman

While lobsters are often brown or green when caught and turn red when cooked, a rare genetic mutation will make some blue or yellow. A fisherman in southwestern England caught a blue lobster and released it back into the wild. The photo was shared by the U.K.’s National Lobster Hatchery,...
AnimalsNew York Post

Mystery surrounds mass death of elephants in India, lightning suspected

It is a tragedy of elephantine proportions. Indian forest officials have launched an investigation into the mysterious deaths of 18 wild Asian elephants Thursday, which locals suspect could have been caused by a massive lightning strike on Wednesday, Reuters reported. Heartbreaking viral Twitter photos and videos show the dead tuskers,...
Governmentbuckscountycouriertimes.com

From beach to zoo to great dining, how to spend a day in Cape May

The city of Cape May and its sister borough, Cape May Point, may be a long drive for much of New Jersey, but it’s a journey well worth making. If you are looking for a mix of sophisticated dining, back-country exploring, family-friendly activities and unparalleled beach time, this is the place.