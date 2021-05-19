Parenting under fire

Around 8:30 pm, Tuesday, May 11. The first missile attack from Gaza to Tel Aviv began. The teen patients at the Geha Mental Health Hospital (where I work as a clinical psychologist) were just getting ready to bed, when the alarms started. For most of them this came as a complete surprise. They knew nothing about the clashes between Israeli police and Muslim protestors in East Jerusalem. Struggling with the mental health issues that led to their hospitalization, the national political conflicts remained vague for most kids. None of them was aware of the teargas and stun grenades shot by Israeli forces into Al-Aqsa mosque early on May 10, injuring around 300 people. But when the sirens started, and the sky filled with echoes of near explosions, it was clear even to the patients that something was going on. Anxiety levels began to soar. Soon after, parents started calling the ward, asking “Is the hospital safe?”