The final piece of the puzzle dropped into place this week for Deco Capital’s Eighteen Sunset, a mixed-use project that includes 32,000 sq ft of Class A office space in Miami Beach’s Sunset Harbour. City Commissioners approved an additional ten feet in height to allow the taller ceilings high-end office tenants prefer as they seek to diversify away from an economy heavily dependent on tourism and at the mercy of uncontrollable events such as hurricanes, Zika, and COVID closures. When demand for Class A office space increased as businesses sought out warmer climes with abundant outdoor space during the pandemic, Deco Capital pivoted from its earlier plans for a residential project to address the high-end office gap in Miami Beach.