Not masking his feelings. WCCO reports: “During a press conference outlining his plan to end most COVID-19 restrictions, Gov. Tim Walz spoke out about the politicization around masks, saying “it cost lives.” … Walz’s comments came Thursday when he was asked why he was incentivizing the vaccine by pushing the mask mandate’s end. Walz says the goal is to get 70% of eligible Minnesotans administered at least one dose of the vaccine before lifting the mask mandate. However, it will be lifted no later than July 1. … ‘I just want to note on this. The politicization around masks, I think history is going to write as one of the worst things that’s happened to this country,’ Walz said. ‘I think it cost lives. I think it’s stupid. It’s the least intrusive thing we can do.’”