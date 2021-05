As of January 22, 2021, the Treasury Department had imposed sanctions on roughly 166 Venezuelan or Venezuelan-connected individuals and the State Department had revoked the visas of more than 1,000 individuals and their families (FAS.org, Congressional Research Service). The current discourse on the matter has to deal with whether or not it is advisable to pull these sanctions away from Venezuela, with many advocating that the U.S.-led sanctions are not helping Venezuela’s current economic crisis.