The City of Brentwood and the Brentwood Tree Board have a contest currently in place that could allow you to win up to $1,500. Brentwood’s Best Ash is a photo and mapping contest designed to help educate the community about the invasion of the Emerald Ash Borer and its attack on Ash Trees. Contest prize winners can win up to $1,500 and t-shirts are randomly given away each week. Anyone is eligible to win.