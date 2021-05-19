Cecil Rhodes statue at Oxford college should go, says independent report
An independent commission set up to examine the future of Oxford University's controversial statue of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes has recommended its removal. The commission was set up last June after Oxford University's Oriel College voted in favour of removing its statue. The commission was asked to look into the issue after a statue of the slave trader Edward Colston was torn down in Bristol at the height of last summer's Black Lives Matter protest.