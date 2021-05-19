Cecil Rhodes statue at Oxford college should go, says independent report

The “surge in hunger” during the Covid pandemic was highlighted by Lord Lebedev in parliament on Wednesday as he gave a personal pledge to take action to deliver more healthy food to vulnerable people.Making his maiden speech in the House of Lords, the crossbench peer said: “Perhaps it does need an outsider to say this – we are a rich country and children should not be going to school hungry.”He called for an end to “the filthy practice” of the illegal wildlife trade, which he identified as a major threat to human health and a potential cause of another...