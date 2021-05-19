newsbreak-logo
Lottery

Woman Finds $250,000 Lottery Ticket Under Dresser

By Melanie Day
kiss951.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLost $250,000 Lottery Ticket Found Under Winner’s Dresser A woman in Virginia is what you call super lucky. She bought a lottery scratch off and won $250,000. When she got home she put the lottery ticket away. Then she lost it. But luck was definitely on her side because she found the winning ticket. It had fallen under her dresser. She found it just in time to claim her winning prize. Do you have a drawer or place in your home where you put “safe items” so you don’t lose them? She bought a lottery scratch off and won $250,000. When she got home she put the lottery ticket away. Then she lost it. But luck was definitely on her side because she found the winning ticket. It had fallen under her dresser. She found it just in time to claim her winning prize. Do you have a drawer or place in your home where you put “safe items” so you don’t lose them?

kiss951.com
