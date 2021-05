French multinational insurance firm AXA S.A. has been struck by a ransomware attack after the company announced May 9 that it would stop paying for ransomware crime payments. Reuters reported the company said today that one of its Asia Assistance divisions had been targeted and that information technology services were affected in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and the Philippines. “As a result, certain data processed by Inter Partners Asia (IPA) in Thailand has been accessed,” AXA noted.