newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona Government

Lawmaker: Tucson synagogue target of vandalism

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona lawmaker said a synagogue in Tucson was hit by vandalism. According to a tweet from Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson, someone threw a rock through a glass door at Congregation Chaverim, which is near East Speedway and North Sahuara Avenue. Hernandez said there...

www.kold.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Synagogue#Antisemitism#Ariz#D Tucson#Congregation Chaverim#Rabbi#Kold News 13#Rep Alma Hernandez#Rep Alma Hernandez Mph#North Sahuara Avenue#East Speedway#Glass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Arizona GovernmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Arizona Governmenttucson.com

Tucson Opinion: TPD raise necessary, but don't celebrate yet

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Recently it was announced that the Tucson Police Department is going to get a long-awaited pay raise as the department is hemorrhaging officers, homicides are up 30%, and the chief of police has publicly stated officers simply can’t respond to all of the calls they receive.
Arizona Governmenttucson.com

Art in the wild: Outdoor works liven Tucson streets

Tucson enjoys a good mural. We do. Whether it is humpback whales floating along a Southwestern skyline, black-and-white skeletons in cowboy attire, or faces filled with wonder painted in hypnotic purples, yellows and aqua blues, they brighten our day and are a welcome addition to walls across the city. We...
Arizona Businesstucson.com

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of the Santa Rita Mountains. I know that they have deep wells on Sahuarita Rd., from which they have been planning to pump water over the mountains to the east side. I understand that their activities would both deplete the aquifer and contaminate the water flowing into the Cienega Basin and then into the Tucson Basin.
Arizona Businesstucson.com

Letters to the Editor May 17

Re: the April 1 article “Hudbay eyes Santa Ritas’ west slope for open-pit copper sites.”. It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of the Santa Rita Mountains. I know that they have deep wells on Sahuarita Road from which they have been planning to pump water over the mountains to the east side. I understand that their activities would both deplete the aquifer and contaminate the water flowing into the Cienega Basin and then into the Tucson Basin.
Arizona Governmentblogforarizona.net

Miranda Schubert Wants to Fight for Working People on the Tucson City Council

Miranda Schubert Wants to Fight for Working People on the Tucson City Council. “I’m a working-class, union-proud candidate running to serve working people like you, your families, and your neighbors. Running for public office while continuing to work full-time is a bold undertaking and also a whole lot of work, but it’s also incredibly energizing to connect with people like you who care so deeply about Tucson’s neighborhoods and communities. I can’t do this on my own, but I can do it with just a little help from you and your friends here in the city.”
Arizona Governmenttucson.com

Arizona's aquifers remain at risk from 'unsustainable' pumping

The goal of balancing the groundwater we pump with what we can replenish through natural and human forces is increasingly out of reach in Arizona, a new study finds. The study raises a long list of concerns about the state's ability to balance groundwater supplies with pumping. That balance is an idea commonly known as "safe yield" — and it's the cornerstone of Arizona's pioneering 1980 groundwater law.
Arizona GovernmentPosted by
Tucson Voice

Tucson events calendar

1. Congress Cookout with Black Cat Bones; 2. Tucson - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!; 3. 60 Minute Free Online Virtual Yoga with Mia Velez — AZ; 4. Phoenix, Az: SUPER CLASS Everything Eyelash Teeth Whitening/ Gem Training!!; 5. Tuesday Night Live: Mark Insley and the Broken Angels;
Arizona Lifestylerealestatedaily-news.com

Barrio Queen to open first Tucson location at Two Oracle in Oro Valley

“When we first started planning how to revitalize and re-energize Two Oracle, we hoped an exciting new to Tucson restaurant concept like Barrio Queen would want to be here,” said Melissa Lal, President of Larsen Baker. “We know their core focus is creating a flawless dining experience, authentic southern Mexican cuisine, and beautiful restaurant interiors inspired by the art of Dia de los Muertos. We think Barrio Queen will be the perfect addition to Oro Valley.”
Arizona GovernmentPosted by
Only In Arizona

7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona

Living in Arizona has its fair share of perks (and quite a few quirks, as well.) Here are seven quirky and unusual things nobody tells you about living in Arizona – let’s see how many you can relate to! How many of these Arizona quirks can you relate to? Tell us your thoughts in the […] The post 7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona GovernmentPosted by
Tucson, Arizona

NewsNet Daily Digest - May 17, 2021

Tucson NewsNet Daily Digest - A Service of the City of Tucson. MAYOR AND COUNCIL TO REVISIT MASK ORDINANCE - Tucson's Mayor and Council will discuss updating the City's mask mandate during its Study Session meeting tomorrow, May 18, at 2 p.m. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance, now saying that fully vaccinated people do not need to continue wearing masks in most instances. Masks still will be required at hospitals, on planes and mass transit (including Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Van), where state and local law require masks, and there are a few other exceptions. The Pima County Board of Supervisors last week lifted its face mask mandate for fully vaccinated people while encouraging those not fully vaccinated to keep wearing face coverings. Mayor and Council previously gave direction to the city attorney and city manager to interpret, administer, and enforce the City’s mask ordinance in a manner consistent with evolving CDC guidelines.
Arizona Governmentkyma.com

Arizona health officials hope to see spike in vaccine demand

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials reported 468 new COVID cases in Arizona but no new deaths. The new cases bring the total to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The Associated Press reported the number of hospitalizations for COVID cases is slowly going down. But of those cases, 199 were in ICUs.
Arizona Governmentarizonadailyindependent.com

Yee Jumps Into Arizona Governor’s Race

On Monday, Arizona Treasurer, Kimberly Yee released a video announcing her campaign to be Arizona’s next Governor. The announcement was long expected by Valley politicos, although it came as a surprise to some who had expected her to stay put in a relatively safe Treasurer’s race. “I’m running for Governor...