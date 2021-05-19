newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

3 Analysts Offer Mixed Views On Macy's Q1 Earnings

By Phil Hall
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgGWL_0a4qvfkM00

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) reported a vibrant financial performance in its Q1 earnings report released Tuesday. Three analysts tracking the retailer offered responses ranging from encouraging to unimpressed.

The Numbers: Macy’s closed the quarter with a $103 million per share, or 32 cents per share, a vast difference from one year before when it recorded a 3.6 billion loss, or $11.53 per share. Net sales reached $4.71 billion, up from $3.02 billion one year earlier, with 4.6 million customers added in the quarter — and nearly half of those new customers were making online purchases, resulting in 37% of sales originating via e-commerce.

Macy’s also upped its 2021 guidance from $19.7 billion–$20.7 billion to $21.73 billion–$22.2 billion.

Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette stated the company’s three brands — Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury — outperformed their respective sales expectations during the quarter.

“As we look to the rest of the year, we are hyper-focused on meeting consumers’ demand for speed, convenience and a seamless omnichannel shopping experience,” Gennette said. “We also continue to evolve our merchandising strategy, and we remain a partner of choice for top brands with more collaborative and profitable vendor relationships.”

The View From Telsey: Telsey Advisory Group’s CEO and Chief Research Officer Dana Telsey cited Macy’s “strong start to FY21 with top- and bottom-line results coming in well ahead of guidance and expectations, inventory remaining clean, and digital sales continuing to grow.”

She noted the company’s three-year Polaris strategy, which was introduced in February 2020 to recalibrate the company for growth and profitability in the midst of shifting consumer shopping trends.

Telsey observed that while Macy’s has weathered the worst of the pandemic, it still “continues to face what we see as structural traffic headwinds in the channel.” Nonetheless, she predicted a continuation of “positive momentum” into the second quarter via a strengthening digital channel, strong sales connected to Mother’s Day and increased sales of clothing and luggage in connection with an expected post-COVID-19-pandemic surge in travel.

As a result of the quarterly report and revised guidance, Tesley increased estimates, forecasting “net sales of $22.15B, up 28% (from +19% prior), with comps up 29% from 19% previously.” She rated Macy’s as Perform and increased its price target from $16 to $20.

The View From Morgan Stanley: Kimberly C Greenberger, managing director of retail research at Morgan Stanley, acknowledged Macy’s EPS beat the expectations set by her firm and the Street, pointing out how the “earnings beat appears consistent with other specialty retailer and department store revenue and EPS results,” citing a combination of stimulus check funds, improving public health safety and Macy’s ability to clean its inventories and coordinate successful promotions and discounts.

But she also expressed concern that Macy’s Q1 results paled with the Q1 2019 figures in the pre-pandemic environment, commenting how the company “is lagging its mall-based peers, particularly on the top-line.” While praising the ideals of the Polaris strategy, she questioned its results to date.

“We still struggle to identify ways that the business can durably grow shareholder value over the long-term, particularly in light of ongoing secular headwinds, channel shift to digital, and market share losses to competitors & brands' own DTC efforts,” she wrote. “Looking ahead, M's updated 2Q21 and 2021 guidance implies upside to consensus numbers, but today's fractional share price decline suggests the good news was largely priced in.”

Greenberger rated Macy’s as Underperform while raising its price target from $14 to $17.

The View From Credit Suisse: Michael Binetti, managing director at Credit Suisse, highlighted that while Macy’s “beat significantly on sale/margin upside,” the fact the company’s same-store sales were down 10% from Q1 2019 “despite unprecedented stimulus remains a concern.” He speculated that Macy’s “expects negative SSS through the year.”

While offering praise that Macy’s selling, general and administrative expenses were 17% below the Q1 2019 level, it was not enough to alleviate “longer-term structural concerns” on the retailer’s ability to address the shift from mall-based shopping to digital sales.

Based on his mixed feelings about where Macy’s stands today, Binetti rated the stock as Underperform while raising the price target from $13 to $16.

(Photo by Mike Mozart / Flickr Creative Commons.)

Latest Ratings for M

DateFirmActionFromTo

May 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsUnderperform

May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight

May 2021Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsMarket Perform

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
45K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Store Sales#Net Sales#Clothing#Quarterly Earnings#Quarterly Sales#Earnings Estimates#Strong Earnings#Retail Sales#Macy S Inc Lrb Nyse#Bloomingdale#Telsey Advisory Group#Fy21#Polaris#Mother S Day#Brands#Dtc#Sss#Flickr Creative Commons#Macy S As Underperform#Macy S Eps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Macy's
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Retail
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Reed's: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Reed's (NASDAQ:REED) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to ($0.05), which missed the estimate of ($0.03). Revenue of $12,146,000 rose by 27.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $10,900,000. Guidance.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Wendy's Analysts Break Down Q1 Beat: 'Further Upside Exists'

Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ: WEN) shares traded higher Thursday after the company reported impressive first-quarter earnings and raised its full-year guidance. For the first quarter, Wendy’s reported adjusted EPS of 20 cents on revenue of $460.2 million. Both numbers exceeded consensus analyst estimates of 15 cents and $444 million, respectively. Revenue was up 13.6% from a year ago.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

National Vision (EYE) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, View Up

EYE - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 48 cents for the first quarter of 2021, a significant 72.8% rise from the prior-year quarter. The figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 45.5%. The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring charges like asset impairment, amortization of...
RetailPosted by
FootwearNews

7 Big Retailers Report Earnings This Week — Here’s What You Need to Know

Some of the industry’s biggest players are set to report quarterly earnings and revenues this week. From department stores like Macy’s and Kohl’s to off-pricers like TJX Companies and sportswear chain Foot Locker, the results could collectively be viewed as the harbinger of retail’s pandemic exit. Market watchers are expected to follow closely the impact of fiscal stimulus and the vaccine rollout on brick and mortar and e-commerce. Also top of mind are the ongoing supply chain disruptions stemming from ongoing port congestions, as well as the comeback of dress shoes versus the resilience of athletic and comfort categories.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Alibaba (BABA) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

BABA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.58 per ADS, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.1%. Notably, the figure increased 12% year over year. Revenues of RMB 187.4 billion ($28.6 billion), improved 64% from the prior-year quarter. Further, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Macys earnings: here's what Wall Street expects

Macys will report earnings from Q1 on May 18. Analysts are expecting losses per share of $0.385. Watch Macys stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. Macys will report earnings from Q1 on May 18. 14 analysts estimate that Macys will report losses of $0.385 per share compared to...
StocksZacks.com

Can Industrial ETFs Gain Despite Mixed Q1 Earnings?

The industrial sector, which faced disruption in global supply chains and factory closedowns, is expected to rebound on recovery from the coronavirus-led slump. The introduction of a coronavirus vaccine and addition of stimulus are expected to drive demand and economic activities in the sector. Moreover, increasing optimism about the space, the United States is now witnessing a decline in daily new coronavirus infection cases.
Financial ReportsMorning Times

Dillard's: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Dillard's Inc. (DDS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $158.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $7.25. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Workhorse Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Dillard's Q1 Profit Beats Street View

(RTTNews) - Department store chain Dillard's Inc. (DDS) Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $158.2 million or $7.25 per share, compared to net loss of $162.0 million or $6.94 per share in the same period last year. The 2021 first quarter included a pre-tax gain of $24.6 million mainly related...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

GrowGeneration (GRWG) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Raises '21 View

GRWG - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2021 record earnings per share of 10 cents, which marked a turnaround from a loss of 6 cent per share in the prior-year quarter. It also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 7 cents per share. The company’s continued focus on rapid, strategic growth in key markets both organically and through acquisitions, and efforts to reduce operational costs have aided results.
StocksCoinDesk

Coinbase’s First-Ever Q1 Earnings Report Is Today But the Real Focus Is on the Q2 View

In recent trading, shares of COIN were down 9.5% at $256.54, just above the reference price of $250. Shares are falling after one of bitcoin’s most prominent supporters, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, said yesterday that his company was suspending accepting bitcoin as payment due to concerns about the cryptocurrency’s environmental impact. Investors will almost certainly be scanning the release for any comment on Musk’s action. Jamie Friedman, senior fintech research analyst at Susquehanna International Group, said in an email that he’ll be looking out for any mentions of volumes and monthly transacting users for April and May. Friedman said he’s also looking for comments on recent partnerships and the regulatory environment.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Wolverine (WWW) Beats Q1 Earnings Estimates, Updates View

WWW - Free Report) reported sturdy first-quarter 2021 results. Both revenues and earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results reflected strong demand for its brands and wholesale order book. Also, core inventory levels have been supporting the business trends. Its global growth agenda also bodes well. As a result, management updated its 2021 view.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Genpact (G) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Stock Down 7.1% on Weak View

G - Free Report) reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 results. The stock plunged 7.1% since the earnings release on May 10, as the company‘s earnings guidance for 2021 was weak. For the full year, adjusted earnings per share are (EPS) currently anticipated in the range of $2.27-2.30 per share (previous guidance: $2.26-2.29 per share). The midpoint of this raised guidance ($2.28) is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29. Revenues for 2021 are anticipated to be between $3.93 and $3.99 billion. The midpoint ($3.96 billion) of the range is also below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.97 billion.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Hawaiian Electric (HE) Q1 Earnings Up Y/Y, 2021 View Raised

HE - Free Report) rose 0.9% to reach $43.84 on May 12, reflecting investors’ optimism, following the company's first-quarter results. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of 59 cents for the first quarter of 2021, which improved 90% from 31 cents in the prior-year quarter. Total Revenues. Hawaiian Electric’s...
MarketsEntrepreneur

Lowe’s Is An Attractive Buy Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

The analyst’s activity in Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) has been heating up over the last month. The company is slated to report its Q1 earnings next week and it could be a blowout report. The consensus estimate for both revenue and earnings growth shows a sequential acceleration that has YOY growth on track to slow but to a still-robust 20% rate. This includes the impact of recent upgrades from the community that have sentiment and the consensus price target edging higher. It does not, however, factor in the possibility Lowe’s will blow past these targets driven by strength in housing and consumer/homeowner trends.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Analysts Rush Lowe's Stock with Bull Notes Ahead of Earnings

Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) has been the recipient of plenty of bullish analyst attention this week, with a little under a week until the company reports its first-quarter earnings before the open on Wednesday, May 19. The stock has received price-target hikes from no less than four brokerage firms throughout the week, and Oppenheimer has jumped on the bandwagon today, upgrading the equity to an "outperform" rating from "perform." The analyst cited the stock's favorable valuation, especially compared to that of direct rival Home Depot (HD).