New Artificial Intelligence Software at Northwestern Will Help Scan Mammograms

By Chris Hush
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleArtificial Intelligence could soon help doctors flag problematic breast screenings in just one visit, with new technology being tested at Northwestern University in coming months. According to Northwestern Medicine, the new AI technology will be tested on a group of approximately 2,000 patients, with the stated goal of finding irregularities...

