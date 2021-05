Authorities have released the name of a man that was killed in an incident involving a backhoe on Crisp Road in Trigg County Friday afternoon. The Trigg County Coroner’s office identified the man as 58-year-old William Wadlington of Trigg County. Trigg County emergency personnel say they were called to the area just before 1 p.m. for a backhoe that overturned. Wadlington was trapped underneath the backhoe.