Stress from the pandemic could be making you look older

By Scripps National
ABC Action News
 6 hours ago

Stress is something more Americans have been dealing with over the last year and one of the many health impacts it can have is making you look older. “So, there's absolutely a mind-skin connection, in fact, the embryologic roots of the skin are the same as the central nervous system. And so, what does this mean? When we get stressed and the various factors that our brain releases our skin can respond as well as our immune system. And so, we know when we're stressed, our skin loses water more readily. It becomes inflamed more readily and no question, the past year-plus has been extraordinarily stressful, which will clinically or optically appear as maybe more sullen or more irritable skin,” said Dr. Adam Friedman, Chair of dermatology at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

