For 10 years, Friends was one of the most popular sitcoms on TV. People just couldn’t get enough of the group of close-knit friends who managed to maintain the perfect balance between hilarious and heartwarming. Even now, well over a decade since the show aired its final episode, Friends continues to have a devoted fan base of people from all over the world. In fact, there are some Friends fans who have watched the show so many times that feel they know everything there is to know about the popular sitcom. However, there’s a theory about Phoebe that lots of people probably haven’t considered. Even if you consider yourself an expert on all things Friends, you might still find yourself learning something new thanks to this fan theory. Keep reading to learn more about this interesting theory about Phoebe from Friends.