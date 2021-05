The Saturday MLB DFS main slate quickly went from May Day to mayday, with Dodgers starter Dustin May making an early exit straight to the injured list and knocking out a chunk of the field who were on big bats early. Those who were in line with yesterday’s Tournament Strategy article should have been boosted by bats and by having a varied portfolio of arms, so hopefully things were not a disaster. The offensive outbursts were in line with expectations and highly stackable, leading to some great results for FanDuel players with Awesemo badges all the way up the ladder. Today’s slate is loaded with 10 games and a lot of quality pitching to choose from. The same situation is on the board in the Atlanta – Toronto game. That park is going to be a hotspot for offense all season, particularly when Florida begins to get very hot. This article focuses on the main slate, which kicks off at 1:05 p.m.