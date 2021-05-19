newsbreak-logo
Busy Philipps leaves fans concerned after candid emotional confession

By Matthew Moore
Hello Magazine
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBusy Philipps has left her fans concerned after the actress posted an emotional confession on her Instagram page. The Cougar Town star admitted that she had spent most of Tuesday crying. The star made the confession alongside a picture of her two children, Birdie and Cricket, playing together. "I don't...

