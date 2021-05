[Prineville, Ore.] Fire Season will begin for The Dalles and Prineville units of Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) Central Oregon District at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021. Leadership within the District have been monitoring fuel conditions this spring, as well as reviewing snowpack, weather forecasts and drought impacts. The limited precipitation across the region this spring has affected down woody fuel moisture content as well as the condition of live vegetation fuels and their susceptibility to fire ignition and spread. Conditions in The Dalles and Prineville units are unseasonably dry and at an increased risk of fire spread. New maximum daily fire indices are being recorded, indicative of the potential wildfire hazard.