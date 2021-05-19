Harry Kane's desire to leave Tottenham made sense given sorry display, defeat vs. Aston Villa
LONDON -- A club's fanbase doesn't usually side with their star striker when he asks to leave, but this is precisely the mess Tottenham have got themselves into now. Harry Kane had to wait just over 70 seconds into this 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa to hear the 10,000 fans assembled inside this magnificent stadium chant "he's one of our own" just two days after it emerged he wants to quit Spurs this summer.www.espn.com