newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Harry Kane's desire to leave Tottenham made sense given sorry display, defeat vs. Aston Villa

By James Olley
ESPN
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON -- A club's fanbase doesn't usually side with their star striker when he asks to leave, but this is precisely the mess Tottenham have got themselves into now. Harry Kane had to wait just over 70 seconds into this 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa to hear the 10,000 fans assembled inside this magnificent stadium chant "he's one of our own" just two days after it emerged he wants to quit Spurs this summer.

www.espn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Gareth Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Serie A#Espn Fc Daily#12th Premier League#Informed Spurs#European Football#Star#Trophies#Home#Back Tears#Time#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
News Break
Bundesliga
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Related
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Tottenham fan group turns down Daniel Levy meeting for now

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust has rejected the opportunity for a meeting with club chairman Daniel Levy in the wake of the European Super League storm and reiterated the call for the board to resign. Spurs were one of six Premier League teams to sign up for the ill-fated breakaway league,...
CelebritiesReporter

Prince William visits Aston Villa

Prince William joked he's the "best armchair manager" as he met players from his favourite football team on Tuesday (04.05.21). The 38-year-old royal - who is president of the FA - wore the colours of his beloved Aston Villa, a claret jumper and blue shirt, to open their new training facility and congratulated the team on a good season so far as he toured the High Performance Centre in north Warwickshire.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust rejects Levy meeting

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust has rejected a meeting with club chairman Daniel Levy. Liverpool's Spirit of Shankly supporters group has taken the opportunity to meet with the Reds' board this week, but THST does not want to engage with Levy at the current time. “While we are continuing to...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Aston Villa preparing to release NINE U23 players this summer

Aston Villa are working through their academy list ahead of the summer market. The Birmingham Mail says academy manager Mark Harrison has been working with sporting director Johan Lange and under-23 boss Mark Delaney over the past few weeks ironing out the futures of Villa's crop of talented teenagers. Villa...
Premier Leaguefootballinsider247.com

Pundit adamant Levy could pull off big coup with Tottenham swoop for Parker

Alan Hutton has backed Daniel Levy to appoint Scott Parker as the new Tottenham manager. The former Spurs defender, speaking exclusively to Football Insider, insisted the Fulham boss played the right kind of forward-thinking football for Spurs. As revealed by Football Insider, Tottenham have made behind-the-scenes moves to assess Parker’s...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham caretaker boss Mason: Still great potential here

Tottenham caretaker boss Ryan Mason has defended the club after a poor defeat at Leeds United. Mason refuses to be pessimistic about the club's future and insists Jose Mourinho's permanent successor will inherit a squad full of quality. The caretaker Spurs boss is adamant the next manager has the players...
Premier League90min.com

The Manchester United lineup that should start against Aston Villa

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes his Manchester United side to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, as the Red Devils kickstart a gruelling week of fixtures. Their trip to Villa Park will be the first Premier League match of three in just five days (making squad rotation likely), caused by the rescheduling of their home tie against Liverpool after fan protest led to its postponement. They come into this run of games in pretty good form though. Despite a 3-2 loss on Thursday night, United booked their place in the Europa League final with an 8-5 aggregate win over Roma. In the Premier League, the Red Devils are unbeaten since January and have won five of their last six and sit comfortably in second place.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

2021 English Premier League odds, May 9 picks: Top expert reveals bets for Manchester United vs. Aston Villa

Manchester United will look to continue its dominance over Aston Villa when they meet in Premier League action on Sunday. Manchester United (19-4-10), second in the standings, is 7-0-6 in league play since losing to Sheffield United on Jan. 27. It has not lost to Aston Villa since Dec. 12, 2009, and is unbeaten in its last 21 Premier League away games against Aston Villa since dropping a 3-1 opening day decision in 1995-96. Aston Villa (14-13-6), which is 10th in the standings, is 2-2-1 over the past five league matches.