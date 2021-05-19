Harry Kane's desire to leave Tottenham made sense given sorry display, defeat vs. Aston Villa

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes his Manchester United side to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, as the Red Devils kickstart a gruelling week of fixtures. Their trip to Villa Park will be the first Premier League match of three in just five days (making squad rotation likely), caused by the rescheduling of their home tie against Liverpool after fan protest led to its postponement. They come into this run of games in pretty good form though. Despite a 3-2 loss on Thursday night, United booked their place in the Europa League final with an 8-5 aggregate win over Roma. In the Premier League, the Red Devils are unbeaten since January and have won five of their last six and sit comfortably in second place.