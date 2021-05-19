Face masks to be optional at Tropicana Field for fully vaccinated fans

(Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.) Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays, will no longer require all fans to wear face masks at the ballpark, as the team announced Wednesday masks will be optional for fully vaccinated attendees, according to ABC Action News.

Fans will see the rule change go into effect when the Kansas City Royals head to Tampa next Tuesday, the next homestand for the Rays.

According to the policy, fans who are not vaccinated and over the age of two must still wear a mask in the stadium.

The Rays are one of many teams to alter their mask policy after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed the mask guidance for fully vaccinated people, giving them the OK to forgo masks in most settings.

The Rays are currently on the road and are set to finish their series against the Baltimore Orioles and play the Toronto Blue Jays before returning to Tropicana Field next week.