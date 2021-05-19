newsbreak-logo
Mariners Minor League Report — May 19

Cover picture for the articleTRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. The Rainiers scored runs in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th innings, but they weren’t able to overcome an early deficit as Tacoma fell to Salt Lake 9–3 on Tuesday night. LF Eric Filia (2x4, R), DH Cal Raleigh (2x4, 2 2B, RBI) and RF Dillon Thomas (2x4, 2B) each recorded multi-hit games, while CF Taylor Trammell (1x4, 2B), 1B Sam Travis (1x3, 2 R, BB), 3B Jantzen Witte (1x4, RBI), SS Jack Reinheimer (1x4) and 2B Josa Rosa (1x4, RBI) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 11 hits. Starter Reeves Martin (1.0,3,3,3,0,0) recorded the loss after allowing 3 runs in the first inning.RH Fred Villarreal (2.2,5,2,2,1,1), LH Aaron Fletcher (1.1,1,0,0,0,0), RH Yohan Ramirez (1.2,3,3,3,0,3,HR) and RH Justin Grimm (1.1,1,0,0,0,2) combined to allow 6 runs over 7.0 innings in relief.

