Mariners Minor League Report — May 19

For well over a year, we have been forced to settle for blurbs from the alternative training site, unexpected promotions to the major league level of overlooked talents like Dakota Bacus, Kyle McGowin, Seth Romero, and Yadiel Hernandez, the procession of clickbait offered by pundits telling us whom they think are the Nationals best prospects, and of course, the major leagues’ own list. And, like Charlie Brown missing the kick when Lucy whisks away the ball, we fall for it every year until we have the chance to use our own minds and own eyes once again and see how wrong they are. I’m convinced that the angst that follows Kieboom and Robles is heightened because of the hyped expectations they fell short of.