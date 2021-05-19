newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Clemson advances to NCAA National Tournament

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hj7jY_0a4qtq8h00

Turk Pettit posted his second consecutive round of two-under-par 69, while Jacob Bridgeman and Kyle Cottam both fired one-under-par 70s in leading Clemson to a tie for fourth at the NCAA Kingston Regional at the Golf Club of Tennessee on Wednesday.

The Tigers will join host school Vanderbilt, Arkansas, San Diego State and NC State as the five schools that will advance to the NCAA National Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 28.

It marks the sixth straight time Clemson has qualified for the NCAA National Championship tournament. Clemson is one of seven schools to do it, and is joined on the list by Arizona State, Illinois, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas and Vanderbilt.

Clemson entered the final round in a fifth-place tie with Charlotte. The Tigers, 49ers and NC State Wolfpack were grouped together and there were more lead changes over the course of the day than an ACC basketball game. Over the course of the day Clemson was anywhere from seventh place to a tie for third.

But, in the end Larry Penley’s veteran team tied for fourth to advance to the national tournament. It is the 30th time in his 37 opportunities over 38 years as Clemson coach that he has taken the Tigers to the national tournament.

“It was quite a day, it was nerve wracking, but I am proud of my team,” said Penley, who has announced this will be his last year as Clemson head coach. “Turk got off to that great start with birdies on his first three holes and it put me a little at ease. But there were a lot of lead changes, a lot of back and forth the entire day.”

–courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

229
Followers
315
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Arizona State#Ncaa Kingston Regional#Tigers#Nc State Wolfpack#Acc#Vanderbilt#Clemson Coach#Clemson Head Coach#Final Round#San Diego State#49ers#Charlotte#Lead#Scottsdale#Birdies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Illinois SportsKPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois bettors rank near the top nationally on NCAA basketball tournament wagers

(The Center Square) – The NCAA basketball tournament proved to be a cash cow for Illinois gambling operations. According to figures released by the PlayUSA Network, the country wagered $1.5 billion on the event, with Illinois bettors accounting for nearly $177 million of the total. This despite the fact that Illinoisans were not able to place wagers on the state’s college teams participating in the tournament.
College Sportsabccolumbia.com

Gamecocks advance to NCAA Championship

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. – It took 19 holes, but the South Carolina women’s golf team punched its ticket to the NCAA Championship after prevailing in a playoff in the NCAA Louisville Regional on Wednesday at the University of Louisville Golf Club. The Gamecocks battled the windy conditions throughout the day, struggling...
Virginia Sportsjerryratcliffe.com

Virginia advances to NCAA Second Round

The No. 13 Virginia women’s tennis team advanced to the second round of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship after winning 4-0 against LIU on Friday on the indoor courts at the Boar’s Head Sports Club. The Cavaliers (15-6) will face No. 15 Tennessee (17-8) on Saturday (May 8) at...
TennisLantern

Women’s Tennis: Buckeyes advance to Third Round of NCAA Tournament behind Marzal’s late victory

With the match tied 3-3, redshirt sophomore Lucia Marzal found herself needing a third-set victory following a 6-3 win in the first and a tough 7-5 loss in the second. Rather than letting Vanderbilt sophomore Marcella Cruz’s momentum and fierce competitiveness get the best of her, she battled back and won her eighth consecutive match behind a dominant 6-1 third set to complete the Buckeyes’ comeback.
SportsHoya

MEN’S SOCCER | Georgetown Advances in NCAA Tournament with Decisive Victory over High Point

The No. 8 seed Georgetown men’s soccer team decisively defeated the High Point University Panthers 2-0 in the second round of the NCAA tournament May 2. After a bye for Georgetown in the first round of the tournament due to its high rank, the Hoyas (9-1-2, 7-0-2 Big East) and the Panthers (12-2-0, 8-0-0 Big South) started the game off slowly with Georgetown dominating possession early on.
College Sportscollegecrosse.com

The Most Important Players of the NCAA Tournament

Yesterday we looked at what the biggest stories of this year’s NCAA Tournament were; ranging from Maryland’s attempt to join an elite group of historical teams to the possibilities for upsets in the first round in a year where there has been such big stratification between the elite teams and the rest of the country. Today, we’re going to look at who the most important players are in this NCAA Tournament.
College Sportsuclabruins.com

No. 3 UCLA Advances to NCAA Semifinals

LOS ANGELES -- No. 3 UCLA (14-4) shook off a slow start at the 2021 NCAA Women's Water Polo Championship to post a dominant 12-7 win on Friday evening over Hawai'i (11-2) at Dirks Pool at Spieker Aquatics Center. With the win, the Bruins improved to 53-3 all-time against the Rainbow Wahine.