newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Los Angeles Angels: Shohei Ohtani is MLB’s most valuable player

By Robbie Stratakos
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cMVu6_0a4qtpFy00

Shohei Ohtani’s MLB career has been a stark combination of wonder and disappointment. The latter has come in the form of injuries , whereas the former has come in the form of performance . Fortunately for Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels and the MLB world, the 26-year-old is putting his two-way play together in a striking manner.

The Angels’ star has been the most valuable player in the sport this season. Yes, the Angels have played just 41 games, but Ohtani’s impact has been that profound.

Shohei Ohtani has been a force to be reckoned with at the plate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbxJJ_0a4qtpFy00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Angels’ offense is already a high-profile bunch with the likes of Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon present. At full force, one could argue that the Angels have the best offensive trio in the sport with the pair of sluggers and Ohtani.

Ohtani has been flat-out raking this season. He has blasted an MLB-best 14 home runs to go with 33 RBI and an American League-best .632 slugging percentage. Furthermore, Ohtani is in the top one percent of MLB in barrel percentage (21.5%) and top 10% in hard-hit percentage (52.3%) while sporting a 92 mile-per-hour average exit velocity per Statcast .

He’s one of the sport’s most intimidating hitters from the left side and in general. Ohtani’s long, resounding swing is a primary catalyst for manager Joe Maddon’s offense being in the top-third of MLB in hits, home runs, batting average and OPS. He has been their primary base clearer and forced teams to pitch to Trout and Rendon (when they’re on the field), rather than pitching around them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyZfH_0a4qtpFy00
Also Read:
MLB power rankings: Houston Astros soar, NL teams sinking

Across his four seasons in the big leagues, Ohtani has always been a problem for pitching staffs. He has also been the modern-day hitter: a sweeping, somewhat uppercut hitter who has the power to launch balls out of the ballpark or into the gap for extra-base hits.

There are few hitters manufacturing offense and clearing the bases like Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani has been electric on the hill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gp3Nc_0a4qtpFy00
Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Has Shohei Ohtani provided an ample sample size as a starting pitcher this season? He has not, but five starts is better than nothing. Across those outings, Ohtani has been spectacular . He sports a 2.10 ERA, a 210 ERA+ and 40 strikeouts across 25.2 innings.

Ohtani relies on his four seamer and split-fingered fastball to get through at-bats while mixing in a slider every here and there. He has superb command of the offerings, grinds through and finishes at-bats and logs strikeouts at a high rate. Ohtani has been the Angels’ best starting pitcher in 2021 .

Sure, we’re talking about one player on an 18-23 Angels team. On the other hand, they’d be multiple games worse without him when taking into account the pivotal nature of Ohtani’s presence in their lineup and rotation.

Even though the sport has become a bullpen-savvy game with less of a reliance on premier starting pitchers, the dominant ace will never fade into the dark. It will stand the test of time because there’s no statistic or analytic for the hopeless feeling a lineup can have when they’re being dominated by an opposing pitcher. Perfect games and no-hitters embody that notion. Albeit the starter stays in the game because history is on the line, the opposing team is virtually unable to do anything against them.

Ohtani has ace-caliber stuff and potential. In 2018 he posted a 3.31 ERA and 63 strikeouts across 10 starts (51.2 innings). Much like 2021, he was efficient, hit the mid 90s with his fastball and finished off hitters.

Shohei Ohtani is currently the most valuable player in MLB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jg1IF_0a4qtpFy00 Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

Is Shohei Ohtani flawless? He is not. He could do a better job of making more steady contact, therefore striking out less. Ohtani could also do a better job of not laboring through outings, therefore keeping his pitch count down. That said, what he’s doing this season is rare.

We’re talking about a player who’s performing at a high level as a two-way player. Ohtani has been Bryce Harper at the plate and Brandon Woodruff on the hill. Typically, a player who hits and fields their position well gets an All-Star nod . The same goes for a starting pitcher who pitches efficiently as a team’s ace. In this case, we have a player working under both scenarios.

Someone doing as such is the sport’s most valuable player. Ohtani may not be the sport’s best hitter . Trout, Mookie Betts, Juan Soto and others would have something to say. He may not be the sport’s best starting pitcher. Jacob deGrom, Gerrit Cole, Max Scherzer and others would have something to say. But Ohtani is doing something none of them are doing: thriving as both a hitter and pitcher.

Teams will fork over nine figures to get one-half of Ohtani’s skill set for their ball clubs. The Angels are getting a two-for-one deal. None of the aforementioned pitchers are hitting to a noteworthy or impactful degree. The hitters will only appear on the hill when their team is down by 10-plus runs.

What Shohei Ohtani is doing is special and comes around once in a generation. There isn’t a player making an impact in the sport like he has been this season. If the season ended tonight, Ohtani would be the AL MVP and frankly the league MVP.

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Anthony Rendon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Ball Games#Home Games#The Los Angeles Angels#American#Era#New York Mets#Al Mvp#San Diego Padres#Mlb Games Today#Mlb Power Rankings#Nl Teams#Extra Base Hits#Hitters#At Bats#Sluggers#10 Plus Runs#Multiple Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBHastings Tribune

Angels' Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound Wednesday against the Rays

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound Wednesday for his fourth pitching start of the season. The Los Angeles Angels' two-way star was originally scheduled to start Monday, but was scratched after getting hit on his right throwing elbow by a pitch while serving as the designated hitter Sunday against the Seattle Mariners.
MLBspotonflorida.com

Shohei Ohtani making history with 2-way success for Angels

The only weakness in Shohei Ohtani's incredible two-way game these days is his control, and it's bugging the Los Angeles Angels' star. Although Ohtani is off to a superb start to a season with no analogue in the past baseball century, he has walked 19 batters in his four mound appearances....
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Wild in five scoreless innings

Ohtani completed five scoreless innings against Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowing one hit and six walks while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision. The two-way star appeared downright dominant at times against the defending American League champions, racking up 15 swinging strikes and limiting the Rays to only one hit (a single). However, he also threw a wild pitch and walked six batters, pushing his pitch count to 84 and contributing to a somewhat early exit. Ohtani's 2.41 ERA and 37.1 percent strikeout rate through four starts are undoubtedly impressive, but his 1.39 WHIP and 21.0 percent walk rate provide some reason for concern. Still, Ohtani is showing this season that his potential is almost boundless, making him a valuable fantasy asset as both a hitter and a pitcher. His next start on the mound will likely come at Houston near the beginning of next week.
MLBHastings Tribune

When Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani needs a strikeout, he makes a split decision

ANAHEIM, Calif. — For most of the 60-foot path to the plate, it looks like a fastball has come out of Shohei Ohtani’s right hand. He has the same arm speed, and lets it go from the same release point. It travels on the same plane, appearing to be another upper-90s heater labeled for the strike zone.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani to make delayed start against Rays

Shohei Ohtani will start on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., on Wednesday night, two days after being scratched because of a sore right elbow. Ohtani (1-0, 3.29 ERA) was hit by a pitch on the elbow Sunday but remained in...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Rays rally to beat Angels after Shohei Ohtani splits

Now you see it, now you don’t. That is Shohei Ohtani’s split-fingered fastball in a nutshell, the Angels right-hander using his trademark disappearing pitch to disarm the Tampa Bay Rays for five scoreless innings in Angel Stadium on Wednesday night. Then what initially seemed like a questionable move by manager...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

MLB News: Los Angeles Angels Release Albert Pujols

All good things must come to an end. Unfortunately, in this case, there wasn’t a whole lot of good in it for the Angels. They gave out one of the largest MLB contracts to Albert Pujols back before the 2021 season and it didn’t pan out as they had hoped.
NFLsportschatplace.com

Los Angeles Angels vs Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/9/21

Los Angeles Dodgers (18-16) at Los Angeles Angels (14-18) MLB Baseball: Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 4:07 pm (Angel Stadium of Anaheim) Trevor Bauer (3-1) (2.44) vs. Jose Quintana (0-3) (10.59) The Line: Los Angeles Angels +170 / Los Angeles Dodgers -185 --- Over/Under: 8.5 Click to Get Latest Betting...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
MLBFrankfort Times

Ohtani's 2-out, 2-run HR in 9th sends Angels over Bosox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Boston closer Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop...
MLBESPN

Ohtani's 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

BOSTON --  Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to...
MLBBoston Herald

Alex Cora on Angels’ two-way star Shohei Ohtani: ‘It seems like the sport stops to watch him’

Though the Angels come to Fenway Park with a sub-.500 record this weekend, the Red Sox will have a front-row seat to two of the most exciting talents in the baseball world. Mike Trout is back in town for the first time since 2019, but the superstar who many consider the best in the game may not even generate the most attention. That would go to two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who’s been lighting up the majors at the plate and on the mound this season. Though he’s not expected to pitch this weekend, the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year will be a must-watch at the top of the Angels’ lineup.
MLBSan Bernardino County Sun

Shohei Ohtani’s 9th-inning homer propels Angels past Red Sox

BOSTON —The Angels snapped their four-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth to lift the Angels to a 6-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at Fenway Park. Mike Trout had dropped a bloop single into right...
MLBmynewsla.com

Dodgers Sign Former Angels Slugger Albert Pujols to One-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed former Angels slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday. Pujols was designated for assignment by the Angels on May 6, ending a decade-long run in Anaheim that saw him solidify his credentials as one of the game’s most feared power hitters, though his numbers generally declined from his peak with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Angels lacked postseason success during his time there.
MLBLancaster Online

Mike Trout’s bloop, Shohei Ohtani’s blast power Angels to comeback victory

When he flipped Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the batting order Sunday afternoon, Angels manager Joe Maddon wasn’t sure if it would make a difference. “These are little micro changes,” Maddon said, putting Ohtani behind Trout for the first time this season. “We’ll see if it does have an impact.”