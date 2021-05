PlayStation 5 owners now have the option of playing games on some Apple devices with the console's DualSense controller through the Remote Play feature. For those unfamiliar with Remote Play, it allows users to continue playing PlayStation games on their PC or mobile device. The PS4 DualShock controller currently offers Remote Play on Apple and Android devices, so it seems likely the latter will support the DualSense at some point in the future. For now, PlayStation fans that use Android will just have to wait patiently and hope that more options are added for Remote Play in the near future.