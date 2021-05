HOLLYWOOD—Well May Sweeps is upon us soap fans and it seems “The Young and the Restless” is traveling down a similar path YET AGAIN in the writers attempt to humanize Adam Newman. I don’t know what it is, but it always seems “Y&R” struggles to give viewers an amazing narrative in time for sweeps rather its February, May or November. I mean how many times can Adam be touted as the rescuer for Sharon, Nick and Faith Newman notably?