The Truth About Lisa Kudrow's Husband

We probably all know Lisa Kudrow from her role as Phoebe Buffay on "Friends" (or for her beloved series "The Comeback"), but you probably don't know much about her husband Michel Stern, a French advertising executive. Kudrow opened up to The Daily Mail about how they met in the '80s. "I was living with a French girl and he had just moved here and they were dating when we first met," she said. "But I'm freakishly polite, so I saw him and went, 'Well, he's the perfect man and it's all ruined because now they're together and I can't [make a move].'" Although she wanted to stay polite, it was difficult for Kudrow to hide her feelings. "When he'd come to pick her up, he'd say, 'Oh, hello Lisa,' and I'd say, 'Hi,' and I'd go and leave the room and he thought I was a freak," she added.