LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The annual Nebraska Football Road Race has been scheduled on a date to honor Team Jack Co-Founder Andy Hoffman. Hoffman was diagnosed with a brain tumor in July, 2020 and succumbed to the disease in March, 2o21. He had been a pivotal advocate against brain cancer years before his diagnosis, as his own son, Jack battled the disease from 2011-2014. He is still in remission.