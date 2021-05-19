newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Hamilton, Verstappen continue F1 rivalry at Monaco GP

By JEROME PUGMIRE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c2Nxu_0a4qsq2400

MONACO (AP) — After four close races between Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and title rival Max Verstappen, the tension looks set to keep rising at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton is aiming for a record eighth F1 title to move one ahead of Michael Schumacher, and he leads the championship by 14 points ahead of Verstappen, who is seeking his first.

Hamilton leads Verstappen 3-1 in wins so far, but each race has seen them finish 1-2. Verstappen could have won the first in Bahrain only to give position back after going outside of track limits near the end.

At the next one, Hamilton damaged his Mercedes trying to fend off Verstappen’s superb start into the first corner of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The nature of the wheel-to-wheel racing has thrilled fans, but also prompted Hamilton to say he’s been fortunate to avoid crashes with the daredevil Verstappen.

“I think I have done well to avoid all the incidents,” Hamilton said on Wednesday. “But we have 19 more (races left) and we could connect. He feels he perhaps has a lot to prove. I’m not in the same boat.”

Hamilton has already sealed a record-extending 100th pole position and is aiming for his 99th win. He puts his longevity down to a calm approach.

“I am more long-term, it’s-a-marathon-not-a-sprint sort of mentality, which is ultimately why I have the stats I have,” the 36-year-old British driver said. “I will continue with that and do everything to make sure we avoid connecting (on the track).”

But as the youngest winner of an F1 race at 18, and with 11 race wins already at the age of 23, Verstappen did not take very kindly to Hamilton’s claim that he’s trying to impress people.

“I have nothing to prove and avoiding contact goes both ways. So we have (both) done well,” the Dutch driver said. “We race hard, we avoided the contact both sides. Let’s hope we can keep doing that and keep racing hard against each other.”

Verstappen has never won the Monaco GP but expects Red Bull to be strong in Saturday’s qualifying on a track where taking pole is crucial, since overtaking is extremely hard on the sinewy 3.4-kilometer (2.1-mile) street circuit.

“We’ve had a competitive start, so I just hope that it’s going to be the same here,” Verstappen said. “I’m sure that we will have a competitive car.”

Hamilton expects a strong challenge from Red Bull, which won in Monaco three years ago and has increased its speed since then — even though it still falls short of Mercedes.

“This is a track that has always been strong for them and given how close the gap is between us, you can imagine this weekend they could be ahead,” Hamilton said. “But we are going do everything we can to make sure that is not the case.”

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas has taken one pole position but has yet to challenge for a win this season, and the Finnish driver’s title hopes already look bleak in what could be his last season with Mercedes.

He is third overall with 47 points, exactly half the tally of Hamilton, who won the previous race here in 2019.

It was canceled last year because of the coronavirus but some fans will be allowed in this time, starting at Thursday’s two practice sessions.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

458K+
Followers
226K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Michael Schumacher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1 Race#Monaco Grand Prix#Car Racing#Mercedes#Monaco Gp#Monaco#Ap#British#Dutch#Red Bull#Finnish#Rival Max Verstappen#Races#Bahrain#Track Limits#Mentality#Crashes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Formula One
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsplanetf1.com

Robson: Russell ‘very close’ to Hamilton’s talent

Dave Robson, Williams’ Head of Vehicle Performance, believes George Russell is not far off Lewis Hamilton and will be as good as him. Russell, 23, is widely considered one of the best young drivers in Formula 1 and the man to replace Hamilton as Mercedes’ lead driver once the seven-time World Champion retires.
Motorsportsgpblog.com

'Even without an extra pit stop Hamilton would have overtaken Verstappen, but...'

Max Verstappen had to lose out to Lewis Hamilton in Spain, who managed to eventually pass the Dutchman again via a two-stop strategy. The situation was not new for Verstappen, as the same thing happened in Hungary in 2019. Nevertheless, the two-stop strategy was a calculated risk for Hamilton, as Verstappen could have done it the exact opposite otherwise.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Button: Max ‘the most talented’ driver in F1

Jenson Button believes Max Verstappen is the biggest raw talent in F1 history, but Lewis Hamilton the most complete driver on the grid. The 2009 World Champion raced against both drivers in his career – going head-to-head with Hamilton in the same garage at McLaren for three seasons, and believes the young Dutchman’s raw speed stands out that bit higher than the rest of the drivers on the grid.
Motorsportsgpblog.com

This bizarre statistic proves how good Hamilton is!

Lewis Hamilton has impressive statistics in his time as a driver for Mercedes. He wins most of the races in which he does not crash or run into fatal technical problems in Formula 1. Hamilton has won 77 times for Mercedes in the pinnacle of motorsport. In the other Grands...
Motorsportsinsideracing.com

Spanish GP: Verstappen jumps clear in Practice 3

Max Verstappen finally showed the speed many were expecting as he went fastest in final practice at the Spanish Grand Prix. As teams turned their attention to qualifying pace, the Red Bull driver posted a 1m17.835s to lead Lewis Hamilton by almost a quarter of a second. The two Ferraris...
Motorsportsinsideracing.com

Verstappen & Hamilton quash Rosberg claim after Portuguese GP

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have quashed a claim made by Nico Rosberg following last Sunday's Portuguese Grand Prix. At Portimao, the seven-time world champion increased his lead to eight points over the Dutch driver as he recovered from a slow start with two strong overtakes to claim his second victory of the season.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

How Lewis Hamilton Topped Max Verstappen at F1 Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton slayed the sitting duck on Sunday. Hamilton turned a perfect game plan into a win at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix and extended his lead in the F1 World Championship standings, as he chases history and the chance to break a tie with Michael Schumacher at seven career championships.
Motorsportsthesportsbank.net

How Likely Is Lewis Hamilton To Become F1’s Most Successful Driver?

Formula One has always been a contentious sport when discussing who the best driver of all time is. Some will say Juan Manuel Fangio, others will say Ayrton Senna or Michael Schumacher. However, there’s arguably one name that is never mentioned: Sir Lewis Hamilton. Even with a raft of records to his name, the Englishman doesn’t seem to have entered the conversation, but maybe this season could be the year when he is considered the most successful and therefore best driver in the sport’s history.
Motorsportsgpblog.com

F1 LIVE | Hamilton v Verstappen for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1 continues with the fourth race of the season on Sunday afternoon. In Spain, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will once again battle it out, while Valtteri Bottas looks to remain in the mix from P3. On the day after Hamilton secured his 100th pole position in F1, Verstappen will be left alone to fight the Mercedes with Sergio Perez starting from eighth on the grid.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Mercedes explain why Bottas held up Hamilton

Mercedes have offered an explanation for why Lewis Hamilton had to force his way past Valtteri Bottas after team orders were issued in the Spanish Grand Prix. They say it was down to an absence of DRS at the ideal time rather than unwillingness on Bottas’ part to move aside.
Motorsportsthe-race.com

Hamilton claims 100th F1 pole at Spanish GP

Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen by 0.036s to take pole position for Formula 1’s Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona, marking his 100th pole in grand prix racing. The start of qualifying was delayed by 10 minutes due to repairs to the barriers on the outside of Turn 9, after a crash in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine support race.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Hamilton ‘didn’t bite’ when Ricciardo wanted to box

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed he once asked Lewis Hamilton to compete in a charity boxing match against him, but to no avail. The Australian is well known to be a massive fan of mixed martial arts, watching UFC fights whenever he can and sharing his love for the sport on social media when not on Formula 1 duties.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Hamilton a ‘Goliath’, needs someone to ‘spar with’

Damon Hill has followed up his eulogistic tweet about Lewis Hamilton by describing the seven-time World Champion as F1’s Goliath. After qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix, when Hamilton claimed his 100th pole position, Hill said his fellow Briton was “one of the most talented people ever to have walked the Earth”.