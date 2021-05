Top international women’s wrestler Bea Priestley is expected to sign with WWE soon. Priestley had her Stardom farewell back in April, saying goodbye to the promotion she’s worked with since 2017. It was reported then that Priestley did not re-sign with Stardom, and also did not re-sign with NJPW. At the time there had been some speculation on Priestley returning to AEW, but that isn’t happening. Priestley briefly worked with AEW last year but was released in the summer of 2020 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.