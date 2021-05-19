Costco Shoppers Swear These Gluten-Free Cookies Taste Just Like Thin Mints

This easy baked taco pie combines two of your favorite foods of all time: tacos and pie! It's such a simple and tasty way to make your go-to dessert savory. Created by recipe developer Jason Goldstein of Chop Happy, this delicious treat is very simple and doesn't require too many ingredients to come together. Keep in mind that if you choose to make your own pie crust, that will definitely add extra time to this recipe. If you buy a frozen one from the store, you can bake that the night before or the morning of preparation to cross that step off the list. We listed a pre-baked pie crust in the ingredients, as it makes a super quick meal to make for during the week.