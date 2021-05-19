newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Costco Shoppers Swear These Gluten-Free Cookies Taste Just Like Thin Mints

By Lauren Cahn
mashed.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is Celiac Awareness Month (via Beyond Celiac), but you don't have to be on a gluten-free diet to appreciate the goodness of Goodie Girl's gluten-free, ethically- and sustainably-sourced Mint Cookies (via Goodie Girl). Goodie Girl cookies began as a pet project for music industry veteran Shira Berk, who was looking to "shift her creative energy into making great tasting treats for her kids and herself," according to the brand story. These yummy bites have been available at national supermarkets such as Stop & Shop, Acme, and Shoprite since at least as far back as early 2018 (via NorthJersey.com).

www.mashed.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gluten Free#Girl Scouts#Food Drink#Pet#Stop Shop#Shoprite#Northjersey Com#Instagrammer#Costco Shoppers#Taste#Goodie Girl Cookies#National Supermarkets#Diet#Pet#Brand#Kids#Reviews#Acme#Celiac Awareness Month#Music Industry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Costco
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksdishingpc.com

Luna’s Kitchen: a Dedicated Gluten-Free Kitchen

Looking for lunch, dinner and snack options made with dietary restrictions in mind? From dairy-free, to keto, paleo, vegan, and vegetarian, Luna’s Kitchen in Park City showcases a wide selection of ready to heat prepared meals, grab and go options, and fresh baked goods, all made in a dedicated gluten-free kitchen.
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

The Big Problem Costco Shoppers Have With This 'Keto-Friendly' Bread

The ketogenic diet can be quite strict when it comes to foods you can and can't eat on the plan. If you've ever followed it, chances are you have become very good at reading food labels to discern ingredients, particularly when it comes to net carbs, as it's a large part of the diet and being able to reach the state known as ketosis (when your body burns fat for fuel).
Recipesprogressivegrocer.com

Raised Gluten Free Savory Pies

Created by two moms dedicated to providing options for families with food restrictions, Raised Gluten Free’s lineup of savory pies features flaky crusts and hearty vegetables. Made in small batches at a dedicated certified-gluten-free bakery in Northern California, the offerings consist of egg-less Vegan Quiche, organic tofu and savory spinach baked in a light pastry crust, and Vegetable Pot Pie, containing seasoned potatoes, carrots, green beans, peas, and onions in a rich vegan gravy. In addition to being certified gluten-free and vegan, the artisan plant-based entrées are also free of dairy, eggs, nuts and peanuts; kosher pareve; and Non-GMO Project Verified. Ready to heat and serve, Raised Gluten Free’s savory pies are sold frozen at a suggested retail price of $8.99 per 6-inch pie.
Food & Drinksmoneysavingmom.com

Great American Cookies: Free Chocolate Chip Cookie Today!

Stop by your local Great American Cookies today, May 17th, to get a free Chocolate Chip Cookie! No purchase necessary. We love comments from readers, so chime in with your thoughts below! We do our best to keep this blog upbeat and encouraging, so please keep your comments cordial and kind. Read more information on our comment policy.
RetailPosted by
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Love This Outdoor Cooking Pit

"How cool is this outdoor cooking pit?" asked Costco super-fan Instagrammer, @costcobuys of its 390,000 followers. Apparently, the answer to that question is "way cool," based on the more than 2,617 likes the post has garnered as of this writing, not to mention various enthusiastic post-comments. The cooking pit is constructed from solid steel and finished with high-heat paint, which features a cast iron-grated grill, steel fire poker, hinged door, and spark guard mesh on all sides (via Costco).
Recipesarcamax.com

Celery Apple Salad

We were all taught the same thing. Calories in. Calories out. It’s all about the calories. When I was a young teenager, I bought one of those pocket-sized calorie counting books they sold at the grocery store. They were prominently displayed by the check out. I took it home and it didn’t take me long to memorize it. I was obsessed with wanting to lose weight and look like a waif. Twiggy was the “model of the moment” in those days. She was the most famous waif on the planet. I wasn’t really fat. I just thought I was. And the way to lose weight was to cut back on calories consumed. Everyone knew that.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
Food & Drinksminimalistbaker.com

Crispy Gluten-Free Graham Crackers (Vegan)

Behold: The ultimate vegan gluten-free graham cracker that’s easy to make, naturally sweetened, and tastes just like the real thing!. After several rounds of testing, we perfected the quintessential crunchy texture (that snaps!) and subtly sweet cinnamon flavor. These graham crackers are perfect for snacking (dipped in peanut butter anyone?), s’mores, and beyond! Plus, just 1 bowl and 10 simple ingredients required. Let us show you how it’s done!
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Berry Grape Chicken Salad

Brighten up your lunchtime with this Berry Grape Chicken Salad! It’s a super simple recipe that starts with precooked chicken and features lots of fresh fruit (as well as an unexpected ingredient). Once everything comes together, and you take your first bite, you’ll fall in love with this tasty combination!
Recipesglutenfreealchemist.com

Gluten Free Tiramisu Trifle – A Perfect Dinner Party Dessert

Decadent Gluten Free Tiramisu Trifle made using an authentic Italian recipe… Layers of coffee and brandy-soaked gluten free trifle sponge with rich mascarpone custard and finely-grated chocolate. This post uses Affiliate links from which I may earn a small commission. As an Amazon Associate I also earn from qualifying purchases....
Behind Viral VideosHypebae

TikTok's "Appuccino" Craze Is Not Great for Starbucks Employees

Earlier this month, a former Starbucks barista named Josie Morales tweeted a photo of an elaborate, $14 USD drink order boasting 13 ingredient customizations. “On today’s episode of why I wanna quit my job,” he captioned a snapshot of the outrageous order, placed by someone named Edward. Morales was subsequently fired for his tweet, which reportedly violated Starbucks’ social media policy.
Food & Drinksnourishingamy.com

Strawberry Cheesecake Bars (Vegan Gluten-Free)

Light and fruity cheesecake bars with a nutty oat base, a creamy cashew vanilla cheesecake filling topped with fresh strawberry chia jam. These cheesecake bars are naturally vegan, gluten-free and require no baking. We are very positively thinking about the summer to come here in the UK as the weather...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Baked Taco Pie Recipe That Tastes Even Better Than It Looks

This easy baked taco pie combines two of your favorite foods of all time: tacos and pie! It's such a simple and tasty way to make your go-to dessert savory. Created by recipe developer Jason Goldstein of Chop Happy, this delicious treat is very simple and doesn't require too many ingredients to come together. Keep in mind that if you choose to make your own pie crust, that will definitely add extra time to this recipe. If you buy a frozen one from the store, you can bake that the night before or the morning of preparation to cross that step off the list. We listed a pre-baked pie crust in the ingredients, as it makes a super quick meal to make for during the week.
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Starbucks, Chipotle drop mask rule for vaxxed customers

Starbucks and Chipotle Mexican Grill have dropped mask-wearing requirements for vaccinated customers, just about 10 months after mandating face coverings inside their stores to slow the spread of COVID. McDonald’s, however, said its mask requirement is still in place. But the Chicago-based burger giant has been conferring with the Mayo...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Walmart, Starbucks drop masks for vaccinated customers. Other retailers say "not so fast."

Starting Monday, Starbucks will no longer require customers of the coffee chain to don masks in its stores unless local laws require facial covering. The company's revised COVID-19 policies follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's surprise guidance last week that Americans who are vaccinated against the virus do not have to wear masks outdoors and in most indoor settings.
RetailPosted by
PennLive.com

Target, Starbucks, Costco, other stores to allow customers to go maskless

Customers who are fully vaccinated will no longer to be required to wear face masks while shopping at Target, the retail chain announced on Monday. “Face coverings continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores,” read a statement on the company’s website.