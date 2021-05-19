Costco Shoppers Swear These Gluten-Free Cookies Taste Just Like Thin Mints
May is Celiac Awareness Month (via Beyond Celiac), but you don't have to be on a gluten-free diet to appreciate the goodness of Goodie Girl's gluten-free, ethically- and sustainably-sourced Mint Cookies (via Goodie Girl). Goodie Girl cookies began as a pet project for music industry veteran Shira Berk, who was looking to "shift her creative energy into making great tasting treats for her kids and herself," according to the brand story. These yummy bites have been available at national supermarkets such as Stop & Shop, Acme, and Shoprite since at least as far back as early 2018 (via NorthJersey.com).www.mashed.com