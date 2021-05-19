newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

This $650K Ontario Home Has 2 Patios Surrounded By Fruit Trees & Major France Vibes

By Madeline Forsyth
Narcity
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis gorgeous home for sale in Ontario looks like something you might find in the French countryside. Located in the small town of Seaforth, the brick house dates back to around 1875 and is on the market for $649,000. It features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and every room is...

www.narcity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Patios#Flowers#K Ontario Home#Ontario Home Has#French#Historic Brick Home Price#Tranquil Views#Kitchen#10 Foot Ceilings#Old World Charm#Attractions#Sale#Goderich#Gas#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
WorldInhabitat.com

Experimental, ecological home is inspired by a tree in France

In homage to the rich architectural heritage of the French commune Boulogne-Billancourt, Paris-based architectural firm Jakob + MacFarlane has crafted La Maison Connectée (The Connected House), a contemporary home that takes inspiration from the structure of a tree. Designed with a double-skin facade, the multifaceted, sculptural home is a continuation of the area’s experimental housing, such as its famous Modernist neighbor, the UNESCO-listed Immeuble Molitor apartment building by Le Corbusier. La Maison Connectée was engineered for reduced energy use and equipped with an intelligent home-automation system and underground water systems that power its heating and electricity.
Real Estatethechronicle-online.com

Home-price frenzy surging into small Southwestern Ontario towns

STRATFORD – The average home sale price in Huron and Perth counties was a record $576,514 last month, a massive increase from last year as the housing frenzy in large Southwestern Ontario cities spills over into smaller communities. That represents a 61 per cent year-over-year jump in the average sale...
Gardeningupr.org

Planting New Fruit Trees In Your Yard

Spring is the best time to plant fruit trees. Nurseries and garden centers have both bare root and potted trees ready to plant. Either type of tree is equally good, but bare root trees are typically less expensive to purchase. For apple trees, choose trees that are on a dwarfing rootstock.
GolfDayton Daily News

Patio home near golf course has spacious feeling inside

Triple patio doors with triple arched windows above fill the main social areas with natural light while providing access to an oversized, paver-brick patio that has views of the fifth fairway through mature trees and a creek. Listed for $389,000 by Bechtel Realtors, the custom-built patio home at 1031 Wedge...
AgricultureVictoria Advocate

Laurie Garretson: Time to thin overcropped fruit trees

This winter freeze killed hundreds of trees in our areas. Many of those trees were fruit trees, and many were loaded with fruits. I can just imagine how disappointing it could be to lose lots of your fruit crops. Overcropped fruit trees can be just as disappointing. Fruit trees that...
GardeningHGTV

Herb Garden Design Ideas

Spice up your menus with the zingy flavors of fresh herbs. You don’t need an elaborate herb garden design to work flavorful sprigs and leaves into your family’s mealtimes. Many herbs thrive — and yield stems for snipping — in containers. But if you yearn for a formal herb garden design, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll have beauty and harvest to share. Dig into some herb garden design ideas.
Drinksjust-drinks.com

Sutter Home Family Vineyards' Fruit Infusions flavoured wine - Product Launch

Category - Wine, carbonated, flavoured, 7.5% abv. Price - SRP of US$8 per 75cl bottle, also available in 18.7cl bottle four-packs ($8) and 1.5-litre bottles ($13) Trinchero's Sutter Home Family Vineyards has eyed the hard seltzer craze, launching a three-strong line of carbonated, lower-abv fruit-flavoured wines in its home market.
GardeningAgriculture Online

Gardening fever

Despite my best efforts to avoid it, I was bitten again. I was smitten by the gardening bug. This happens every spring when the weather warms and the soil gives off that heady perfume from trillions of soil microbes awakening and getting ready to party. It’s an irresistible aroma that whispers sweet nothings in my ear, a tiny voice that murmurs, “It’s time to go play in the dirt!”
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
Lifestylefavecrafts.com

Printable Flowers Word Search Puzzle

"Free printable flowers word search is a fun game for kids. It's perfect for nature lovers! This page includes 20 flower names like aster, daisy, jasmine, lavender, lily, rose, tulip, and more. Download the PDF file and print it at home or at your local print shop. You can laminate the page to use it more than once. This indoor activity will keep the kids entertained. They might also want to color this page! Enjoy!"
Gardeningsoutheastagnet.com

Items to Cross Off the Garden To-Do List This Month

Some of the items to cross off your garden to do list this month. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. One thing you can for your roses this month is to feed the soil around them. If you’re growing potatoes and corn, hill up soil and top dress with a high nitrogen fertilizer.
GardeningPosted by
Taste Of Home

The Best Plants for Your Shady Garden

Just a few years ago, the words shade garden plants brought to mind hostas, ferns, impatiens and maybe some astilbe. Shady areas were viewed as a fine place to rest awhile on the garden bench, but not nearly as exciting as a sunny border. Colorful garden plants for shade are...
DrinksPress Democrat

Sutter Home expands sweet wine offerings with fruit infusions line

Sutter Home Family Vineyards expanded its sweet wine portfolio by introducing a fruit infusions line made with real fruit juice and natural fruit flavors. Trinchero Family Estates in St. Helena owns Sutter Home and has made inroads into the wine seltzer category with its Del Mar brand. Fruit infusions wines will be available in sweet peach, wild berry and tropical pineapple flavors at 7.5% alcohol content. The wines will be packaged in 187 ml four-packs, as well as 750 ml and 1.5 liter bottles.