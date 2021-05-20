Explore Georgia Announces New and Alluring Hotel Openings
Explore Georgia has announced new and alluring hotels opening across the peach state this year. Georgia is filled with lodging options where you can check in – to check out – as they create escapist atmospheres and unique experiences for guests. In 2021 there are multiple hotels opening across the state that are as exceptional as the destinations they call home. From a new riverside property in Columbus to an oceanfront dual-branded hotel on Jekyll Island – there are new additions to Georgia’s lodging options, providing so much more than just a good night’s sleep.allongeorgia.com