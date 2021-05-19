Broncos try out punters Duffy, Galitz, snappers Tunnacliffe, Cottengim

newsbreak-logo
ENGLEWOOD, Colo — Drew Lock has quarterback competition. Tim Patrick has serious competition for No. 2 receiver. Melvin Gordon III has new rookie running back Javonte Williams to contend with. Why shouldn’t punters and long snappers face off against others?. The Broncos worked out two punters, Max Duffy and Drew...

NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

3 reasons the Broncos must go all out for an Aaron Rodgers trade

The Denver Broncos have an interesting quarterback position in and of itself when it comes to Drew Lock and what he brings to the franchise, but the team could make a splash with the addition of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, a 37-year-old gun-slinger coming off an MVP season, who is reportedly unhappy in Green Bay and would like to be dealt away from the franchise.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Colts, Titans

Due to the fact that T Ja’Wuan James‘ injury happened away from the team, he could end up on the NFI list and Denver could decide not to pay his $10 million salary which had been fully guaranteed. Troy Renck reports that it is standard for teams to provide voluntary,...
NFLspotoncolorado.com

Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton suffers ACL tear working out

On Thursday, a report from Mike Garafolo stated that the Denver Broncos waived wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton. A little while later that same day, it was said by Garafolo that Hamilton was not actually waived. Now we know why. Hamilton actually ended up injuring his knee while working... ★ FURTHER...
NFLUSA Today

POLL: Should the Broncos try to trade for Aaron Rodgers?

On this week’s Broncos Wire podcast, Ryan O’Leary and I disagreed on the topic of trying to trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers wants out, and if the Packers eventually give in, the Denver Broncos would make sense as a potential destination. The question is, should the Broncos try to make such a trade?
NFLnativesunnews.today

Is Rogers trying to get out of Green Bay?

With the NFL Draft being finalized, many teams are taking a look at their new draft selections at voluntary workouts. Speaking of workouts, it has been a type of “Catch 22” for doing such. The National Football League Players Association has been discouraging Offseason Training Activities such as working out at team facilities. This may not have been a very good idea though. Some players such as Broncos OT JuWaun James was working out off-site from his training facility when he ruptured his Achilles Tendons and may be out for most of the season. This in not particularly good for the Broncos. James was getting ready for the season after opting out last year due to Covid-19. Prior to that he had only taken 47 snaps since joining the Broncos due to injuries. He was picked up from the Dolphins a couple of seasons ago. Now his guaranteed money and remaining contract remains in question.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants co-owner: Saquon Barkley might not be ready for Week 1

On Wednesday, the NFL released the regular-season schedule, which has the New York Giants opening the 2021 campaign against the Denver Broncos. But last week, Giants co-owner Jon Tisch talked to TMZ and indicated running back Saquon Barkley, who’s recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, might not be ready for Week 1.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as exec director of football ops

The Denver Broncos named Kelly Kleine as the executive director of football operations, a move that purportedly makes her the highest-ranking female in scouting in the history of the NFL. Kleine reports directly to general manager George Paton, with whom she worked for nine years in Minnesota. Kleine was with...
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos 2021 schedule: Predicting where rookies break out

With the Denver Broncos releasing their 2021 schedule this past Wednesday, fans are already excited to see the boys in orange take the field. While the majority of the 2020 roster is returning, there are still plenty of fresh faces entering the lineup. Players such as Kyle Fuller, Ronald Darby, and newly-signed Bobby Massie will be joining the Broncos for the 2021 campaign.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater calls out Panthers preparation

The Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in a trade with the Carolina Panthers just ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Bridgewater has yet to officially meet the media in Denver, so an interview on Bryant McFadden’s podcast (along with NFL defensive back Patrick Peterson) is some of the first we’re hearing from him since the trade.
NFLSterling Journal-Advocate

Broncos first-round pick Pat Surtain II ready to work as rookie minicamp begins: “I’m trying to learn the whole defense”

Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell has been on an NFL coaching staff for every year but one since 1990, so he can rarely say he has been exposed to a new experience. But during the lead-up to last month’s draft, Donatell added a new story to his list when the Broncos selected cornerback Pat Surtain II ninth overall without having any prior contact with him. No Zooms. No phone calls. Nothing.
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos OTA Phase II to begin Monday

After a disappointing career in Denver clouded by injuries and a year deferred over COVID concerns, fans were finally ready to see what Ja’Wuan James could do. Then he tore his Achilles tendon during a workout away from team facilities. DaeSean Hamilton, a member of a crowded receiver’s room, was on the cusp of being traded right before he tore his ACL during a workout also being conducted outside the team facility. The Denver Broncos have made it clear that they will be voiding money owed on contracts where players are injured while avoiding the team’s offseason training activities.
NFL9News

More than 70 Broncos players show up Monday for start of Phase II offseason program

DENVER — The boycott has developed some serious cracks. At least 71 Broncos – some put the estimate at more than 75 – showed up for the first day of the NFL’s Phase II offseason program. That’s well up from 20 or so players who attended the four-week Phase I conditioning program. The Broncos have 90 players on their offseason roster.
NFLmilehighsports.com

Broncos set up for success with one of NFL’s easiest schedules in 2021

Great news, Denver Broncos fans. According to Benjamin Allbright, the NFL is planning on making their stadiums full capacity in 2021! That means, more fun with your friends, more real crowd noise and the likelihood that Empower Field at Mile High Stadium is rocking this fall. Nature is healing. That...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 trades the Denver Broncos should make before 2021 training camp

New Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has been putting in significant work in the 2021 offseason to make the Denver Broncos’ roster more competitive than it’s been in the last two seasons. Some good fortune in terms of health would be a nice change of pace for the Broncos, but Paton could also continue being aggressive and looking for ways to improve the team via trade.