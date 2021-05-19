newsbreak-logo
WWE

Tony Khan Talks Turning Down Making AEW Dynamite Three Hours, If Rampage Will Be Secondary

By Eric Mutter
wrestlinginc.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today it was announced that All Elite Wrestling’s flagship show, Dynamite, would be moving from TNT to TBS starting in 2022. Also announced was a third hour of TV, AEW Rampage, which will premiere on TNT August 13 and air every Friday at 10 p.m. EST. In his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan discussed this news, including some other perks to the deal.

www.wrestlinginc.com
